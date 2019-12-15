|
SAMPSON, Francis Xavier Of Millis, Massachusetts, born November 1, 1927, died peacefully in his sleep at his daughter's home in Harwinton, Connecticut, at the young age of 92, on the snowy morning of December 11, 2019.
Mr. Sampson, known as F.X. or Sam or Dad and Grandpa to his friends and family, is survived by his cherished daughter, Dr. Rachel Sampson and adored granddaughter, Samantha, who is a junior at the University of Hartford. Mr. Sampson was a fireman first class and was commissioned to the South Pacific as a part of the Joint Navy Task Force One. Of his many accomplishments in life, he saved the USS Bowditch and completed his mission with honorable discharge. While always a leader in his family, his chosen vocation as a horseman demonstrated his love of animals, humanitarianism and nature. He worked across the country in professional racing as an owner and trainer, yet always found a home with the community of Suffolk Downs before his independence in Millis, Massachusetts.
He was adored by many friends, a chosen family including the Traeceys, the Derderians, the Spears and Kirbys, to name a few. He was a loving and supportive former husband to Mary Ann Sampson (Willard), new to Morris, Connecticut. His sister, Mary Brophy, of Milton, the family matriarch, and her daughters, Bette, Carole and Kathy, are in Milton with his great-niece Janine, and great-great-niece Amori Francois Long. Great-niece Patricia Long is in Everett. His beloved sister-in-law, Arlene Sampson, is in Peabody, with his nephew Mark Sampson and daughters Jordan, Ashley and Michael. His cherished niece, Mary Reinsner (Samspon), resides on Nahant with her family and children, Nicholas and Olivia Reisner. His nephew, Daniel Sampson, previously of Revere, is especially cherished and wished well with his new path in life. His niece, Linda Sampson, a retired Marine, and her service-affiliated sons are in the Boston area. His niece, Paula Turner (Sampson) and daughter Erin Cooke, son and granddaughter. Christine Anderson of Florida and her children remain, as well as his brother Paul.
Mr. Sampson was born in Boston to his parents Margaret and Nicholas Sampson, previously of Newfoundland. His dear godson and nephew Michael Sampson of Winthrop, niece Barbara Sampson of Revere and niece by marriage Stacee Goldstein were losses never forgotten, as well as his brothers Stanley and Nicholas. He has countless other great-nieces and nephews and brothers in service.
Following a cremation, a Roman Catholic Mass will be held at St. Agatha's, at 342 Adams Street, in Milton, MA on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., with refreshments to follow at The Common House. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's of Padua, in Litchfield, Connecticut on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., with the family home open for a reception at 21 Woodland Drive in Harwinton, Connecticut.
Donations in his honor may be made to The National Horseman Benevolent and Protection Association of Millis for the longevity of ethical professional training and horses' loving companions, or The Millis, Massachusetts Public Library. The family would like to thank the Volunteer Program of the Veterans Admistration, his physican, the staff of University of Connecticut and Trooper Portoreal for assistance.
