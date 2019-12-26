|
SHEA, Francis Xavier "Franny" Passed away peacefully on December 24th, 2019, at home in Medford, where he had lived for 55 years. Franny was born in Charlestown, later moving to Somerville, where he attended St. Clements High School. Franny and Maureen married in 1967 and shortly after started a family. In addition to Maureen, his wife of 52 years, Franny is survived by three children and two grandchildren: Kevin F. Shea (Jennifer); Michael S. Shea (Kathy); Stephen D. Shea (Erin) and daughter Ella, and son Jackson. He was predeceased by his parents James E. and Mary (Walsh) Shea, brothers Paul V. (Gertrude), Joseph E. (Eileen) Shea and nephew Christopher J. Shea. Franny is also survived by his siblings: James (Irene) and Virginia (Richard) and many beloved nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of the late Thomas (Louise) Burns and Sheila Trevor. Franny was a well respected and popular Medford Police Officer for 33 years. He began his career in 1968 and retired in 2001. He was also a Life Member of the Irish American Association in Malden. Franny turned 82 this past Sunday. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Monday, December 30th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29th, from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: -Hospice Care, 75 Sylvan St., Unit B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 Caredimensions.org Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019