SHEA, Dr. Francis Xavier Age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 27, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Mary (MacNeil) Shea, his four children Francis X. Shea, II (Janet) of Oakville, Ontario, Stephen M. Shea of Dedham, Cathie (Shea) Casey (Terry) of Westford and David J. Shea (Edith) of Burbank, California and ten grandchildren, Francis, III, Maureen, Jimmy, Patrick, Terry, II, Taylor, Derek, Aidan, Kelton and Marshall. Dr. Shea was the son of the late Joseph C. Shea and Catherine (McKinnon) Shea. Predeceased by two brothers, Rev. Joseph and Bob (Trudy) and sister-in-law Mary, and survived by brothers Bill (Laura) and Jim (Janice). Brother-in-law to the late Elizabeth (MacNeil) and Robert Nicholson, the late Francis X. MacNeil (Dolly), Allister (Norma), Vincent (late Etta), Douglas (late Florence), John Hayes (Elaine) and Elwin (Jane). Dr. Shea, a lifelong resident of Massachusetts, excelled at football and basketball, first at St. Pats High School and then St. Francis Xavier University, where he captained the school's first football team. Dr. Shea was inducted into the St. F.X. Sports Hall of Fame in 1981. He continued his education at Tuft's University Dental School and joined the US Army, whereupon he and Mary were stationed in Germany for three years, achieving the rank of Captain before his honorable discharge in 1963. Dr. Shea began his 50-plus year dental practice in 1963 in Watertown, MA. Throughout his career, he served in a number of various capacities for Massachusetts Dental bodies, including a term as a Trustee of the Mass Dental Association. Dr. Shea was also president of Waltham Youth Hockey and a member of the Ski Patrol at Prospect Hill. Franny continued his passion for sports throughout his lifetime – skiing and playing competitive tennis, and lots of golf, including as a member of Oakley Country Club. Family and friends are invited to Celebrate Dr. Shea's Life with us at a Visitation on Monday, December 30th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at MacDonald Rockwell Funeral Home, 270 Main Street, WATERTOWN, MA 02472, and his Mass of Christian Burial on December 31st, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Patrick Church, 212 Main Street, Watertown, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Shea's memory to North American La Salette Mission Center or . MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
