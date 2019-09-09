|
|
YOUNG, Francis "Frank" Of Newton, September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alice "Pat" (Quinn) Young. Devoted father of Patricia Weaver and her husband Dave of South Carolina, Ken Young of Belchertown, Michael Young of Newton, Judy Edwards and her husband Brian of Natick and the late David Young. Dear brother of Patrick Young of Belmont, Carol Fradette of Lexington and the late Richard Young. Loving grandfather of Amanda Weaver of Germany and Alison and Emily Edwards of Natick. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., (Rte. 16), WEST NEWTON, Saturday, September 14 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church, West Newton, at 10:00 AM. Interment in Newton Cemetery. Frank was a proud veteran of the US Army, having serviced during the Korean War. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in his memory to The Carroll Center for the Blind at www.carroll.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
View the online memorial for Francis "Frank" YOUNG
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019