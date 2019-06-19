Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS ZINKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS ZINKE

Obituary

FRANCIS ZINKE Obituary
ZINKE, Francis Of Mashpee, formerly of Hyde Park, passed peacefully at his home on June 18th at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Elaine (Donaruma) and the late Viola (DeFilippo). Devoted father of Valerie Ferrari and her husband Richard and Francis J. Zinke, all of Mashpee. Loving "Papa" of Michael and Joseph Fitzpatrick, Katelyn and Jacqueline Ferrari, Daniel, John, and Stephen Zinke. And also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from The Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Saturday morning at 9:30 followed by a Service at the funeral home at 10. Visiting Hours Friday evening 5-8 at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Fran was a tool and die maker at Allis-Chalmers, the Foxboro Company and a proud Army veteran. For directions and guestbook, please visit, thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019
