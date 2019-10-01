Boston Globe Obituaries
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Good Provider Church
52 West St.
Berlin, MA
FRANK A. CALANDRELLA


1928 - 2019
FRANK A. CALANDRELLA Obituary
CALANDRELLA, Frank, A. Age 90, of Sudbury, passed September 27, 2019. Husband of the late Janet (Collins) Calandrella. Father to Linda Pressley of WA; the late Christopher Calandrella; Gregory Calandrella of Hudson; and Cynthia Cox and Husband James of Berlin. Grandfather to Jessica, Bryana, and Casaundra Cox; brother of the late Lydia Mucci and Dorothy Calandrella.  Born in the Bronx, NY, he graduated from Holy Cross College and was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict. A well-respected entrepreneur, he founded the Andover Institute of Business in Worcester, and owned Callan Real Estate in Sudbury. He was a talented artist, musician, author, and pilot, but most importantly, a devoted family man. Funeral Mass 11AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Joseph the Good Provider Church, 52 West St., Berlin. Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., CLINTON. www.philbincomeaufh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
