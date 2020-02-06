Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Ashlar Village Auditorium located in the Hartog Center
74 Cheshire Road
Wallingford, CT
View Map
FRANK A. ENGEL Jr.


1917 - 2020
FRANK A. ENGEL Jr. Obituary
ENGEL, Frank A. Jr. Age 102, died peacefully Jan. 29, 2020 at his home in Wallingford, CT. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Erma, and his son Frank, III. He was the loving father of Peggy (Peter) Rae of Hamden, CT, Linda (Donald) Winter of McLean, VA, and Thomas Engel of Medford, MA. Frank is also survived by his brother Samuel Engel, grandsons Benjamin (Amber) Winter, Andrew Rae, and Jonathan Winter, and by great-grandchildren Addie, Owen, and Barrett Winter. Frank was born in Steubenville, OH and raised in Weirton, WV, the son of Frank and Elizabeth "Bessie" Engel. He lived in the Pittsburgh area for many years before moving to Belmont, MA, where he resided from 1962 to 2007. In his final years, he was a resident of Ashlar Village in Wallingford. A Memorial Service will be held in Wallingford on March 13. For more information and a full obituary, please visit www.BaileyCares.com

View the online memorial for Frank A. Jr. ENGEL
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
