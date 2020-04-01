|
KAFKER, Frank A. Of Dedham, MA. Entered into rest on April 1, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Serena (Lipton) Kafker. Devoted father of Hon. Scott L. Kafker and his wife Lea Anne Copenhefer, and Roger D. Kafker and his wife Dawn. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Matthew, Andrew and Michael Kafker. Loving brother of Ruth Ketover and her late husband Chester. Professor of European history at the University of Cincinnati, editor of French Historical Studies, and author of several books and articles. Graveside services and burial were private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Frank may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020