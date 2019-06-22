|
POMER, Frank A. MD Age 94, Of Belmont, June 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Flatley) Pomer. Cherished father of: Patti Tenaglia (the late Michael) of Garden City, NY, Frank, Jr. (Rosemary) of Fairfield, CT, Meg Koslowsky (Joe) of Arlington, Michael (Liz) of Fairfield, CT, Jimmy (Kathy) of Londonderry, NH, Janet McCormack (Michael) of Hebron, CT, Kathy Watkins (Jim) of South Hadley, Bobby (Kathleen O'Donnell) of Belmont, David (Christine) of Belmont, Kristen Gasparonis (Andy) of Belmont, son-in-law Bill O'Donnell of Melrose & the late Richard J. Pomer and Mary Pomer O'Donnell. Brother of Salvatore Pomer, Rose Whalen, Dorothy Haddad, Eleanor West and Marie Pomer and the late Margaret Yarosh, Jeanette Regnier and Joseph Pomer. Also survived by 37 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Common St., Belmont, on Thursday, at 10:30 A.M. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at St. Joseph's Church, Belmont, on Wednesday, from 3-8 P.M. Interment Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Angel Fund www.Theangelfund.org for ALS Research in the memory of Mary O'Donnell would be appreciated. www.stantonfuneralhome.com
