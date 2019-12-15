Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK RAMRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK A. RAMRATH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK A. RAMRATH Obituary
RAMRATH, Frank A. Of Needham, December 14th. Beloved husband of Astrida (Straumanis) Ramrath, and the late Arden (Tapley) Ramrath. Devoted father of Karen A. Randall and her husband David of Holliston, Joseph R. Ramrath and his wife Deborah of Needham, and Robert F. A. Ramrath and his wife Linda of Keene, NH. Stepfather of Kristina Shumway of Freeport, ME, and Peter Lukstins of Natick. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother of Eleanor Garner of San Diego, CA, Thomas Ramrath of Albuquerque, NM, and the late Elizabeth Batson. Frank was a retired mechanical engineer for Draper Laboratory, of Cambridge. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Wednesday, December 18th, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham, at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-7 pm. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank's memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton 02459. For directions and guestbook,

www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons

Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -