Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK SEGHEZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK A. SEGHEZZI Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANK A. SEGHEZZI Sr. Obituary
SEGHEZZI, Frank A. Sr. Of Canton, passed away June 24th. Beloved husband of the late Helen L. (Sherman). Father of Alan R. Seghezzi and his wife Cheryl of Medway, Frank A. Seghezzi, Jr. of Dennisport, Barbara S. Lockwood and her husband Greg of South Easton, and Irene L. Trainor and her husband Joseph of Quincy. Brother of the late Albert Seghezzi. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thurs., 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Friday morning at 10. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now