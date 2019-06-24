|
SEGHEZZI, Frank A. Sr. Of Canton, passed away June 24th. Beloved husband of the late Helen L. (Sherman). Father of Alan R. Seghezzi and his wife Cheryl of Medway, Frank A. Seghezzi, Jr. of Dennisport, Barbara S. Lockwood and her husband Greg of South Easton, and Irene L. Trainor and her husband Joseph of Quincy. Brother of the late Albert Seghezzi. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thurs., 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Friday morning at 10. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019