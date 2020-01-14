|
SIGNORIELLO, Frank A. Age 90, of Mansfield and South Dennis. January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne M. (Burns) Signoriello. Devoted father of Keith J. Signoriello and his wife Judy of Mansfield. Cherished grandfather of Lauren Marie Signoriello, Riley Roxanne Signoriello, Bryce Frank Signoriello, and Brady Keith Signoriello. Dear brother of the late Carmella Rossi. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield. Visiting Hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Frank Signoriello, to support patient care, may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care/ Stanley R. Tippet Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492, or online at www.vnacare.org/donors For complete obituary, please visit
www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020