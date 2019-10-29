Boston Globe Obituaries
STEFANSSON, Frank A. Of Walpole, October 28, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Anna (Bjarnadottir) Stefansson. Loving father of Rosa S. Livonius and her husband David of Etna, Maine, Hilmar T. Stefansson and his wife Trudy of Walpole, and Frank A. Stefansson, Jr. and his wife Lorraine Silvestri of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Britta Livonius, Karl Livonius, Evan Livonius, Erik Stefansson, and Krista Spofford, and great-grandfather of Lukas Stefansson. Brother of the late Leila Stefansson. At the request of Frank's family, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scandinavian Charitable Society, 206 Waltham Street, West Newton, MA 02465. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
