WHITE, Frank A. Jr. Of Woburn, peacefully, October 28th at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Christine M. (Ross) White. Devoted father of Mary Jennings, her husband Richard of Wakefield, Maureen Leone, her husband Michael of Wakefield, Brian White, his wife Joanne of Henrietta, NY, Mark White, his wife Jamie of Rhode Island, Matthew White, his wife Samantha of Woburn, and the late Francis A. White, III, his wife Julie of Osterville. Loving brother of Paul White, his late wife Lorraine of Woburn, Barbara Cooper, her husband Bennie of New Hampshire, and the late Rita Burt, her late husband Allison. Cherished grandfather of Garrett and Brendan White, Andrew, Elizabeth, Matthew, and Christopher Jennings, Andrew and Kyle Leone, Keegan and Madison White, Emily and Camryn White, Sophie and Abigail White. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to briefly pay their respects on Monday, November 2nd at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-6 p.m. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the Funeral Home and exit through the back door. Masks must be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Due to the current health crisis, the Funeral Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Frank A. White, Jr. to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
