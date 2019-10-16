|
ABRAMO, Frank Oct. 13th, lifelong resident of Malden. Beloved husband of Carol M. (Russo) Abramo of Malden. Devoted father of Frank P. Abramo of Andover and Michael A. Abramo of Milford. Proud grandfather of Michael, Alexander, and Melina. Cherished father-in-law of Maria Abramo. Also survived by his loving dog, Buddy. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Sat., Oct. 19th, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Malden, at 10AM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Fri., Oct. 18th, from 4 – 8PM. Proud owner of Floral Arrangements by Mr. Frank, Malden. Late US Army Veteran. For obituary and directions, www.weirfunerahome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019