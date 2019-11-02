|
ADAMS, Frank B. Of Everett, Monday, October 28. Devoted husband of the late Marlene (Foster). Beloved father of Victoria Ariam Adams and Khary Eidolon. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 5, 11 a.m., at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 238 Harvard St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour at the Church, Tuesday, 10-11 a.m., relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment private. A. J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019