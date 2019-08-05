|
CARDOSI, Frank C. Of Cambridge, passed away on August 5th. Beloved husband of the late Rita E. Cardosi (Frechette). Father of Michael, Steven, Teresa, David, Leonard, Joseph, Thomas, Anthony, Raymond and the late Mary Cardosi. Frank is survived by his seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Brother of Julie Mantia and the late Jeanne Santullo, Charles Aufiero, Jeanne Cebrero and Ida DeMarco. Late Korean War Army Veteran. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Thursday at 8am with a Funeral Mass to be held at 9 am in St. Francis of Assisi, East Cambridge. Burial to follow in Cambridge Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Frank to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view and online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019