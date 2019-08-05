Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK CARDOSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK C. CARDOSI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK C. CARDOSI Obituary
CARDOSI, Frank C. Of Cambridge, passed away on August 5th. Beloved husband of the late Rita E. Cardosi (Frechette). Father of Michael, Steven, Teresa, David, Leonard, Joseph, Thomas, Anthony, Raymond and the late Mary Cardosi. Frank is survived by his seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Brother of Julie Mantia and the late Jeanne Santullo, Charles Aufiero, Jeanne Cebrero and Ida DeMarco. Late Korean War Army Veteran. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Thursday at 8am with a Funeral Mass to be held at 9 am in St. Francis of Assisi, East Cambridge. Burial to follow in Cambridge Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Frank to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view and online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.