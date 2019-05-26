Services Murphy Funeral Home 85 Federal Street Salem , MA 01970 978 744 0497 For more information about FRANK DODA Resources More Obituaries for FRANK DODA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? FRANK C. DODA

Obituary Condolences Flowers DODA, Frank C. Age 95, passed away peacefully in the home that he built in Salem, on May 23, 2019, exactly 21 years to the day after the passing of his beloved wife Elizabeth "Joan" (Gilligan) Doda. Son of the late Helen (Snell) and Frank A. Doda, Frank was born in Lynn and raised in Swampscott on Magnolia Rd. He graduated from Swampscott High in the class of 1941. He began his collegiate career at Bentley College, and was drafted into the military near the end of his degree. He was permitted to take his final exams early, and managed to graduate several weeks prior to his class, in order to fulfill his draft requirements and report to duty.



While serving in the Army Air Forces, as a Clerk-Typist, he volunteered on assignment and installed the accounting system that all vouchers in the finance section were routed through. After an honorable discharge, under the rank of Corporal in 1945, he returned to school while working at GE to fulfill his CPA requirements. Frank married his beloved, Elizabeth "Joan" Gilligan, on September 6, 1952. He then received his Bachelor's from Northeastern in 1953 and was inducted into the honor's society of Sigma Epsilon Rho. He received his CPA in 1955, and his MBA from Northeastern in 1957. He stayed at Northeastern as a teacher until 1970. During this time he assisted in founding the American Association of Individual Investors, of which he became a lifetime member. He also assisted in founding the Boston Delta Group, which was a seminar series for everyday people who wanted to learn finance. He was a true mentor to many people professionally and academically.



Frank enjoyed close bonds with friends and family. In his early life he got into many adventures with his buddy Jack Miller in Swampscott. They were known to fly Jack's plane, Bucket of Bolts, as far as the plane would mechanically permit, and even crash landed in a farmer's field during one outing. He was a devout Catholic throughout his life and was raised as an Altar boy. In his later life he enjoyed golfing, gardening, landscaping, traveling and spending time with his family at West Beach, and Thompson Country Club.



Frank is survived by: his daughter Dolly (Doda) Pierzchala and her husband Michael of Salem; his son Frank J. Doda of Salem; his sister-in-law Judy Doda of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by: his wife Joan in 1998; his brother Robert "Bobby" Doda; his brother Eddie Doda and his wife Eleanor; his sister Theresa (Doda) Hall; and his great-aunts, Sister Janine Doda, FSSJ, and Sister Helen Doda, FSSJ.



Visiting Hours for Frank will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4 to 8PM at the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St. (corner of North St.), SALEM, MA 01970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1 Margin St., Peabody, MA. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 226 North St., Salem, MA 01970. For those that wish, memorial donations may be made to the Brigham and Women's , Development Office 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor Boston, MA 02116. The family also gives special thanks to Frank's medical teams at Harvard Vanguard and Lahey Health, and a thank you for comforting care and attention from the dedicated caregivers from Bright Star North and Suburban Home Health Resources. Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019