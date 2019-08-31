|
MASIELLO, Frank C. Of Wakefield, August 29. Beloved husband of Pat M. (Sardella) Masiello. Loving father of Tony R. Masiello of Dorchester, and Sara A. Malko and husband Markiyan of Wakefield. Loving grandfather of Isabelle Sophia and Jackson Francis. Loving son of Eileen (Golden) Masiello and the late Frank Masiello. Brother of Nick, John, and Steve Masiello, Julie Dionne and Eileen Brown. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Florence church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4-8pm. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019