CARO, Frank Died unexpectedly on October 2, 2020 in the hospital surrounded by family. He was 84 years old. Frank was born in Milwaukee, WI on Sept. 28, 1936, son of Walter Caro and Elizabeth Voss Caro. He was a graduate of Marquette Prep and Marquette University. Frank received his PhD in Sociology from the University of Minnesota. Frank went on to teach at Marquette University, University of Colorado in Boulder, and Brandeis University in the Florence Heller School of Social Welfare. From 1974 to 1988, Frank served as the Research Director at the Community Service Society of New York. In 1988 Frank became the Director of the Gerontology Institute at University of Massachusetts/Boston, where he had also served for a time as the Chairman of the Gerontology Department. For many years, Frank edited the Journal of Aging and Social Policy and until his death he reviewed academic articles for The Gerontologist. Frank was an active community member wherever he lived and worked. He served as a Town Meeting Member in Brookline Precincts 8 and 10 for 16 years, and as a Town Advisory Committee Member for 7 years. Ten years ago, Frank worked to establish the Brookline Community Aging Network (BrooklineCAN). He served as the BrooklineCAN Co-Chair with Ruthann Dobek until his death. Frank was instrumental in making Brookline the first Age-Friendly City in MA. Through his many projects and passions, Frank improved Brookline for everyone, with his most recent accomplishment being the placement of benches along Beacon Avenue and the establishment of the Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Frank had a life-long passion for gardening and served as the President of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Hall's Pond Sanctuary, where he developed and ran a seasonal bi-weekly volunteer maintenance crew to take care of the gardens. In retirement, Frank took up pottery and became an active member of Feet of Clay Pottery, where he worked on his projects, the most famous of which, his French butter dish. Frank is survived by his wife, Carol, of 55 years. He leaves behind his twin sons, David and Paul Caro, as well as David's wife, Ashima Dayal, and their sons, Jasper and Bennett, and Paul's wife, Liz Slagus, all of Brooklyn, NY. Frank is also survived by his brother, James Caro and his wife, Barbara, of Seattle, WA, and his sister, Betsy Chanier, and her husband, Jacques, of St. Lo, France. A Memorial Service is being made for future date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Frank to the Brookline Senior Center, 93 Winchester Street, Brookline, MA 02446 or brooklineseniorcenter.org
