George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High St.
DEDHAM, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
FRANK COLANTONI
FRANK COLANTONI Jr.

FRANK COLANTONI Jr. Obituary
COLANTONI, Frank Jr. Of Pawtucket, RI, formerly of Dedham and Roslindale, unexpectedly October 30, 2019. Beloved son of Rosina (DiPlacido) Colantoni of Dedham and the late Frank J. Colantoni. Loving husband of Eileen (Corwin) Colantoni. Dear brother of Frances Bertoldi and her husband Renzo of Dedham, Rosalie Tiberi and her husband Nino of Westwood, and the late Steven Colantoni. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Tuesday, November 5th from 9:30-10:30am. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Wrentham Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
