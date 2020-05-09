|
|
D'ANGELO, Frank Was born in East Boston, MA on November 15, 1940 to Mary and Amadio D'Angelo. He lived in Rowley, MA for 40 years and was an antique dealer for over three decades. He loved antiques, old movies, fishing in Maine, dining out, and celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends. During his long illness with Parkinson's Disease he found peace in his strong faith and never lost his sense of humor. He leaves behind his brother John D'Angelo and sister-in-law Kathy, his sister Joanne Wimberly and niece Rachel Wimberly, his former wife Christine D'Angelo and son Peter Scott, his longtime friend Fran Dike and her sons John, Neal, and Glenn, and his cousin Lucy Chabot, as well as many other cousins. Internment at Rowley Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date when it is safe to congregate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. For guestbook, condolences visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
View the online memorial for Frank D'ANGELO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020