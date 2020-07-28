|
CAVIASCA, Frank D. Sr. Age 88, a longtime resident of Norwood, passed away on July 25, 2020. Born November 22, 1931 in Cambridge, he was the beloved son of David Caviasca, Sr. and Jean (Calandrella) Caviasca. Frank was raised in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School. He then went on to attend Northeastern University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Drafting. Frank proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Frank was employed by the Stone and Webster Engineering Corporation as Senior Draftsman for many years until he retired. He was very focused on health, wellness and physical fitness. Frank had a love for music, he played guitar and often listened to the likes of Perry Como, Frank Sinatra, Elvis and Bing Crosby to mention a few. Frank was very artistic and liked to draw. Frank loved visiting the beach and the ocean. In his younger years, he would spend time with all of his family and cousins on a two-week visit in the summer to White Horse Beach in Manomet. He cherished being with his family. He was also an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.Frank is survived by his loving children, Gina M. Rico and her husband Richard of Middleboro, Frank D. Caviasca, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Taunton; and his adored grandchild, James E. Caviasca and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife, Velia (Vertullo) Caviasca, who passed in May of 2016; also by his twin brothers, Daniel and David Caviasca, Jr. and by his sister, Josephine Caviasca. Services will be held privately at Gillooly Funeral Home in Norwood, with Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the , dementiasociety.org/donate Gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020