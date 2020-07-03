Boston Globe Obituaries
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
FRANK D. HOULIHAN Obituary
HOULIHAN, Frank D. Of Quincy, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Charles Houlihan and Barbara (Keohane). Frank was the beloved husband of Linda J. (Sheaff) Houlihan of Quincy, and the brother of Charles Houlihan and his wife Shelley of Simsbury, CT, and the late Barbara Houlihan. He was the nephew of Marilyn Keohane of Barnstable and Laurence Keohane of Brighton. Frank is survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. He worked many years at Beth Israel Deaconess. He will be sadly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4-8 in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, at 9:30 AM, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30. Burial in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank's memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022. For online condolences, please visit www.Keohane.com - for those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
