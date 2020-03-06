Boston Globe Obituaries

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FRANK D. MATTHEWS III


1943 - 2020
FRANK D. MATTHEWS III Obituary
MATTHEWS, Frank D. III Of Walpole, passed peacefully on March 3rd, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Bonnie G. (Greene) of 50 years. Devoted father of Jillian Greenberg and her husband Adam of Boston and the late Nathan Matthews. Cherished brother-in-law of Ellen Greene of Pennsylvania. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday evening, from 5-7pm, at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, WALPOLE. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Service and interment will be private, at family's request. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations in Frank's memory can be made to the Walpole Public Library, 143 School Street, Walpole. Alexander F. Thomas & Sons

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020
