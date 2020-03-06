|
RAO, Frank D. "Sonny" March 5, of Revere. Beloved husband of Carolyn J. (Overlan) Rao, Devoted father of Denise Monaghan and husband James of Hopkinton, Daniel Rao and fiancé Michele of Middleton, and Dean Rao and wife Karen of North Reading. Cherished brother of Robert Rao of FL, Daniel Rao of Burlington, Janet Lamonica of Winthrop, Kenneth Chianca of Wrentham, James Chianca of Winthrop, and the late Eleanor DeBay and Jean Murphy. Proud grandfather of Taylor, Brooke, Carolyn, and Allison. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, MALDEN on Monday, Mar 9th at 10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Revere, at 12 Noon. Committal will be private. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, Mar. 8th from 4 – 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to: IPF Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl., Ste. 320 PMB 266, Estero, FL 33928 or www.ipffoundation.org Owner of Community Barber Shop, Malden, for over 50 years. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020