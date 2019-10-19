|
TADDEO, Frank D. Of Waltham, October 18, 2019. Husband of the late Evelyn E. (Caldaroni) Taddeo. Father of Stephen F. Taddeo (Maureen) and Lisa E. Taddeo, all of Waltham. Brother of Anna Piana of Canton, Mary Wise of Hopkinton, Rita Taddeo of Ludlow, Rose Taddeo of Newton and the late Lucas Taddeo, Yolanda Ferolito, Dora, Alfred and Mario Taddeo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Frank's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, October 24th from 4 to 7 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Newton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church or to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Boston. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019