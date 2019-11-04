Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANK DAVIS JOHNSON

FRANK DAVIS JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Frank Davis Of North Hill, Needham, formerly of Wellesley, November 1st. After an All Hallows Eve of warm rains and tree rattling southerly gales, Frank Davis Johnson slipped anchor early November 1, All Saints Day, and embarked on his final journey under fresh washed blue skies with a lively following wind. He attended Wilbraham Academy and graduated from Harvard University, class of 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He was predeceased by his wife Marjory (Perry) Johnson. He is survived by his brother Arthur Stoddard Johnson, III, 6 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service commemorating Frank's life will take place at Mount Auburn Cemetery's Bigelow Chapel, Wednesday, November 13 at 1:00 p.m. All who knew Frank are welcome to help us celebrate. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank's memory to the New England Home for Little Wanderers through the link: [email protected] where he was a board member for many years. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
