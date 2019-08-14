|
DELLA PIANA, Frank Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus, age 95, August 8th. Husband of the late Eleanor (Willis) Della Piana. Loving father of Denise Fournier-Carmosino of Pelham, NH. Cherished grandfather of Gina, Rico, Carl, Anthony, and the late Michele, and great-grandfather of Braden and Trevor. Dear brother of Gabe Della Piana, Lee Della Piana, Rita Daniels, and the late Pat Della Piana, Fred Della Piana, Ralph Della Piana, and Rose Elliot. Brother-in-law of Barbara Witkowski. He is also survived by many friends at Brooksby Village in Peabody. Late US Army WWII Veteran. At the request of Frank, Funeral Services will be private. For condolences & obit www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019