Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK DELLA PIANA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK DELLA PIANA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK DELLA PIANA Obituary
DELLA PIANA, Frank Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus, age 95, August 8th. Husband of the late Eleanor (Willis) Della Piana. Loving father of Denise Fournier-Carmosino of Pelham, NH. Cherished grandfather of Gina, Rico, Carl, Anthony, and the late Michele, and great-grandfather of Braden and Trevor. Dear brother of Gabe Della Piana, Lee Della Piana, Rita Daniels, and the late Pat Della Piana, Fred Della Piana, Ralph Della Piana, and Rose Elliot. Brother-in-law of Barbara Witkowski. He is also survived by many friends at Brooksby Village in Peabody. Late US Army WWII Veteran. At the request of Frank, Funeral Services will be private. For condolences & obit www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now