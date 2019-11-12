|
|
ANTONELLIS, Frank E Died Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home surrounded with his loving family. He was born and raised in Newton MA to Joe and Brigy Antonellis on December 31, 1925 where he attended Our Lady's High School. Upon graduation he worked for McKesson & Robbins. After leaving McKesson & Robbins he joined the Navy where he was a dental assistant and pharmacist mate. After the Navy he attended and graduated from Boston College where he majored in premed and then attended St Louis Dental School. He then returned to his roots to practice dentistry in Watertown MA before entering Columbia School of Orthodontics. Franks combined careers in dentistry and orthodonticsspanned almost half a century. For a period of time he also volunteered as an Assistant Professor at Boston University School of Orthodontics.
Frank was extremely proud of his Italian heritage and being a descendent of San Danato in Italy. In his earlier years he loved to ski and golf. He was a talented dentist and orthodontist who was also very gifted with his hands crafting artwork, stone walls, brick patios and many other creative projects, but he felt his biggest accomplishment in life was his family.
Frank was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his beloved wife Rosemarie Antonellis and his three children. Dana Fossella and her husband Chris, Chris Antonellis and his wife Erin, and Joseph Antonellis and his wife Rebecca. In addition he leaves five grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Jake, Joseph, and August, sister's Marie Chadderdon of Mountain View, CA and Arlene White of Mechanicsburg PA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Joseph Antonellis of Milford MA and James Antonellis of Gainesville, VA.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Parish, 3 Job's Fishing Rd, Mashpee on Saturday, November 16 at 10:00. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019