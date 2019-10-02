|
|
HALL, Frank E. Of Randolph, passed away October 1, 2019 at the age of 97. Frank was born, raised, and educated in Milo, ME. He graduated from Maine Maritime in 1943 and was a retired Captain in the Merchant Marine. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Visiting Hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 S. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH on Friday, October 4th from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory can be made to Maine Maritime Academy, 1 Pleasant St., Castine, ME 04420.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019