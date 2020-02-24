|
PERRY, Frank E. Passed away surrounded by family and friends at the Massachusetts General Hospital on January 31, 2020.
Frank was born on December 31, 1944 in Medford, MA to the late Eugena (Buxton) and William Perry. He was one of six siblings. He is survived by three of his five siblings. William and his wife Patricia Perry of Naples Florida, Charlie and his wife Colleen Perry of Derry, New Hampshire, and Walter and his wife Janet Perry of North Port, Florida. Esther (Nickerson) Perry and Eugene Perry both predeceased Frank. Frank is also survived by several nieces, nephews, a great-niece and three great-nephews. niece, Kim Nickerson predeceased Frank.
Frank left this world loving his ex - wife Patricia Lafarge of Melrose, MA. For over 40 years Frank was an incredible mentor to people from all walks of life who struggled with alcohol addiction. For a period of time he was the President at Club 24 in Malden, MA. He voluntarily committed his time to speaking engagements at MCI Concord and other state prisons. Frank had the "magic touch"- if someone was serious about getting sober, Frank could make it happen.
Frank also had a very active life outside of his unwavering commitment to the members of Alcoholics Anonymous.
He enjoyed barbequing, sailing, and attending cultural events with his "second family", John J. McDonagh and family of Melrose, MA. These included the Woman's Irish Football games in Canton MA, and the Five-Day Film Festivals hosted by the Communications Department students of Fitchburg State University.
Frank loved animals, particularly his cats Artie and Michelle as well as Artie's best friend Mapple, a cocker spaniel. He also loved horses - Hale and Dantae, who he helped to take care of. Frank would visit the horses at Indian Rock Stables, Saugus, MA every week and feed them way too many carrots and apples. The cats, dog and horses absolutely adored Frank.
Frank E. Perry was a loyal friend, animal lover, Army Veteran, and a caring, sensitive,
funny character. A true force of nature, he will be sorely missed.
All are invited to attend a Service for Frank with Military Honors on March 5, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. at the Bourne National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.
All donations in Frank's honor can be made to a Humane Society of your choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020