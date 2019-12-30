|
PAPALEGIS, Frank Edward Of Wakefield, Dec 29. Son of the late Frank & Stasia (Konsavage) Papalegis. Father of Lori Dupuis of Wakefield and Pamela Noonan of Colorado Springs, CO. Former husband of Barbara Ann Sullivan. A Graveside Service will be held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody on Friday at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019