DR. FRANK EGLOFF

DR. FRANK EGLOFF Obituary
EGLOFF, Dr. Frank Falmouth's First Psychiatrist Dr. Frank Rattray Lillie Egloff, age 94, of Falmouth, died peacefully on February 9, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Nancy M. (Ojerholm). Survived by six children, Frank of Jamaica Plain, Elizabeth of Nyack, New York, and William, Christina, Jennifer, and Heidi, all of Woods Hole, half-brother David Egloff of Oberlin, Ohio, fifteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on March 7 at 11 AM at the Church of the Messiah in Woods Hole. For the full obituary, online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
