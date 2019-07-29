Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
FRANK F. RAMPINO Obituary
RAMPINO, Frank F. Of Dedham. July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sarah C. (Tremtozzi) Rampino. Devoted father of Frank J. Rampino and his wife Joanne of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Melissa Ting of Pawtucket, RI and Nicholas Rampino of Dedham. Great-grandfather of Logan Ting. Brother of Nancy Cardinale of Palm Coast, FL, Theresa Leoncello of Hyde Park, Rose Stacio of Atlanta, GA, and the late Thomas, Peter, Patrick, John, Hilda, and Mary. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Frank was a retired chef at Brigham & Women's Hospital and retired from Factory Mutual of Norwood. He enjoyed being the drummer of Rhythm Kings of Hyde Park and Dedham. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Friday, August 2, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Thursday, August 1, from 4-8pm. Interment private. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
