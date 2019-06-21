GEMMATO, Frank "Francesco" In Watertown, June 18, 2019. Age 92. Frank was born in the West End of Boston to Italian immigrants. He was very involved in the community, being a member of the West End House and Hawks Club. He had many friends and excelled in sports. Frank met his wife Sandy in the West End, and they later married in Arizona where he was stationed after being drafted for the Korean War. Upon his return, he and Sandy moved to Watertown where they raised their family. They had 4 children and 8 grandchildren. He was actively involved with his grandchildren introducing them to his passion for the arts, going for nature walks along the Charles River, and listening and dancing to his HiFi system, which has been all memorialized on VHS tapes. He was passionate about many things – woodworking, bike riding, and his Italian heritage. His interests ranged from opera, classical music, to history, food, and sports, especially boxing. He was also never one to back down from a spirited political debate. He especially enjoyed drinking brandy and smoking his favorite cigars. Those who knew him well, remember him as a thoughtful, generous man who could always be relied on. Former owner of Gemmato Bros. Fuel, Allston. He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Zakrewski) of 68 years, his three children Karen (Brian), Paul (Miggs), and Lori (Jack). 8 grandchildren, Stephanie, Kara, Nick, Nate, Tim, Maria, Emily and Chris. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Joe (Carmella) and Geno. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan. Services are private. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com



