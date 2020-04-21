Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
GIORDANO, Frank Of Norwood, passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Son of the late Joseph and Maria (Mazzotta) Giordano. Brother of the late Bruno Giordano. A private Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Frank was a US Air Force Korean War Veteran. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a Veteran's . Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
