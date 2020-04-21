|
GIORDANO, Frank Of Norwood, passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Son of the late Joseph and Maria (Mazzotta) Giordano. Brother of the late Bruno Giordano. A private Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Frank was a US Air Force Korean War Veteran. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a Veteran's . Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020