BELLEVUE, Frank Herbert Jr. Age 78, of Middletown, RI, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Monica A. (Flavin) Bellevue. Born in Everett, MA, he was the eldest son of the late Frank H. and Gertrude (Paradis) Bellevue, Sr. Frank met Monica while attending Matignon High School, and married her in January of 1964, shortly after he graduated from Brandeis University. Among other jobs held during his life, Frank ran the Gnommery with Monica, which provided them an opportunity to travel throughout the US and the world. Frank passed his love of skiing on to his family, introducing Monica, his children, and even some of his grandchildren to the sport. He continued to ski until his health prevented it. Frank is survived by his beloved children: Monique A. Bellevue of Middletown, RI, Deirdre Bellevue (Paul Plucinsky) of Acton, MA, Frank H. Bellevue, III of Greenville, SC, and Thomas V. Bellevue (Leslie Carver) of Westwood, MA; a brother: Paul Bellevue of Tewksbury, MA, and nine grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Philip Bellevue. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 AM in Our Lady of the Mountains Parish, 2905 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, Minute Man Arc, or the . www.murphyfuneralhomes.org



View the online memorial for Frank Herbert Jr. BELLEVUE Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019