ACKERMAN, Frank "Francis" Hopkirk Of Cambridge, MA, died peacefully on July 15th, 2019 with his family by his side at age 72. Frank was born October 17, 1946 to Dorothy Hopkirk and Eugene Ackerman in Madison, Wisconsin. After graduating from Swarthmore College, he earned a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University. He spent most of his adult life in Somerville and Cambridge, where he raised two children. A gifted and prolific writer, Frank was an environmentalist and a critic of mainstream economic theory. Early in his career, Frank co-founded Dollars & Sense, a progressive economics magazine. His books include "Reagonomics," "Hazardous to our Wealth," "Why Do We Recycle," "Poisoned for Pennies," "Priceless, Can We Afford the Future?" and, most recently, "Worst Case Economics." In the course of his work at Tellus Institute, the Global Development and Environment Institute, Stockholm Environment Institute, and Synapse Energy Economics, he advised government agencies and NGOs on a wide range of energy, waste management, and climate policy initiatives. Frank taught at Tufts University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and University of Massachusetts Amherst. He was a longtime trumpet player in the Second Line Social Aid and Pleasure Society Brass Band. Frank was a loving and beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by wife, Becky (Rebecca) Sarah; children, Robin and Janet Ackerman; and brother, Manny (Emmanuel) Ackerman. He is also survived by stepchildren Jessie Stickgold-Sarah and Cory Skuldt and grandchildren Ronan Ackerman-Hunt, Violet Kindel Stickgold, Finnian Skuldt and Emlin Skuldt Evans. Donations in Frank's memory may be sent to the Sierra Club via www.sierraclub.org. A Service will be held at a later date. www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019