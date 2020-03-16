|
|
BASILE, Frank J. Age 83 of Wellfleet, Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Watertown and Waltham, March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah (Perotto Zadrozny) Basile. Loving father of Dorajeanne Basile Conte & her husband Anthony, Frank P. Basile & his wife Shannon, Tonia Kurdi & her husband Semore and stepfather to Jennifer Zadrozny Busenburg & her husband Marc and Joseph Zadrozny, II. Cherished Papa to Kenny, Aria, Walid, Francesca, Allie, Ella, Blair and Kyle. Loving brother of Anthony, Edward, Joseph Basile, Marie Gennaro and the late John, Thomas, Albert, Domenic, James Basile, Rose Higgins, Lucy Latino. and Clementina Doria. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services are private. A Funeral Mass and celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., Watertown, MA. Donations may be made in Frank's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020