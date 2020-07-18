Home

BRYSON, Frank J. Jr. Age 78, of The Villages, FL and formerly of Brighton, passed away after a long illness on July 18, 2020. Son of the late Frank and Irene (MacLennan) Bryson. Beloved husband of Meg (DeLoe) Bryson. Brother of Patricia Nighan & her husband Warren of The Villages, FL. Brother of Robert Bryson & his wife Sandy of South Yarmouth. Brother-in-law of Tom DeLoe & his wife Carol of Gettysburg, PA. Also survived by many nephews & nieces. Frank graduated from St. Columbkille High in Brighton & he served in the U.S Marines Reserves & he was employed by the MBTA for many years. Funeral Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020
