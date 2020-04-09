|
|
CURA, Frank J. Of Arlington, April 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Adolph and Clotilde (Bazzinotti). Loving brother of Mary Cura of Arlington, and the late Eva, Aldo and his late wife Mary, Adolph and his late wife Eleanor, John, and Jerome Cura. Frank is survived by his sister-in-law Angelina of Arlington. Dear uncle of many loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Frank was a longtime employee for the Boston Globe and a late WWII Army Veteran. Due to the current precautions surrounding the Coronavirus, in an effort to keep everyone safe, a private Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Boston. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church in Arlington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116. For donations, or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020