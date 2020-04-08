|
DIORIO, Frank J. Age 89, of Danvers, beloved husband of Marie (Torpey) Diorio, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Surviving Frank in addition to his wife Marie are his daughters, Jean Diorio of Saugus and Carol DiGiantommaso and her companion Robert Davidson of North Reading, his brother Richard Diorio of Tewksbury, his grandson Paul DiGiantommaso and his wife Katty of Derry, NH and his great-grandchildren Marco and Michael. He was also the grandfather of the late Michael DiGiantommaso. Frank's Funeral Services will be held privately. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank's memory to a . www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020