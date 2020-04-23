Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANK J. FEDERICO

FEDERICO, Frank J. Passed away at home on Wednesday, April 22. He was 81 years old. Devoted husband of the late Carmella M. (Visconti) Federico. He leaves behind his son Frank and his family, Theresa Grassi and her husband Joseph and their son Christopher of Westford and his son John Federico and his wife Laureen and their children Gabriella and Gregory of Belmont. He was the dear brother of Mary and Joseph Federico. Born in Pettorano, Abruzzi, Italy, Frank moved to the North End and then to Medford, where he raised his family with his beloved late wife Carmella. Frank's Service and Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, MA 02155. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020
