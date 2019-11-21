|
KILLILEA, Frank J. Jr. Age 81, of Wilmington, passed away on November 20, 2019. Frank was the beloved husband of 50 years of Katherine (Knight) Killilea, devoted father of Susan Killilea Coburn & her husband Edward of West Roxbury, Steven F. Killilea & his wife Kim of Fairfield, CT and Thomas U. Killilea & his wife Jennifer O'Neill of Andover, loving "Grandpa" of Abby, Norah, Garen, Colin and Isabel, cherished son of the late Col. Frank J. and Isabel V. (Sirois) Killilea, dear brother of John Killilea & his late wife Aida of Holland, MI, Peter Killilea & his wife Kathleen of North Andover and Alfred Killilea & his wife Mary Ann of South Kingston, RI. Frank is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, November 26th, at 9:00 a.m., immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, November 25th, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Frank's name may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or to St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA 01887. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019