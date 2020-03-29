|
|
MICELI, Frank J. Jr. Of Watertown, formerly of Cambridge, on March 27th. Beloved husband of Mary L. (Sala). Loving father of Carol Meenan and her husband David of Canton and Susan Ganjian of Milford. Dear grandfather of Jonathan Ganjian, Stephen Ganjian and Sean Meenan. Brother of Marie McCarron, Pauline O'Meara, Nancy Giglio, Katherine Favuzza and the late Loretta Ferguson. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Son of the late Frank and Theresa (Carceo) Miceli and stepson of the late Josephine (Corsetti) Miceli. Frank retired from AT&T in Watertown, where he worked for 30 years. He was a dedicated husband to his wife Mary for 58 years, and had a kind soul and warm smile, always willing to help family and friends when called upon. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark J. Ellenbogen and his staff at BWH for many years of wonderful care they provided. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19 all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020