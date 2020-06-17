|
MICHIENZI, Frank J. Jr. Of Mansfield, formerly of Norwood, passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Lee J. (Hale) Michienzi. Devoted father of Donna M. Michienzi and Donald Morse of Foxboro, Linda M. Flaherty and her husband T. Michael of Foxboro and Frank J. Michienzi, III and his wife Jodi of Smithfield, RI. Brother of Joseph Michienzi of Mansfield, Eva Freitas of Dedham, Mary Carchedi of Norwood, Kay Bilotta of Norwood, Francesca Simoni of Norwood and the late James Michienzi, Thomas Michienzi and Jennie Michienzi. Cherished grandfather of Emilee, Nicole, Jimmy, Cameron, Tyler and Hannah. Great-grandfather of Mason. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Frank J. and Eva (Thomas) Michienzi. Everyone is invited to attend a Graveside Service on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10am at Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter St., Norwood, MA 02062. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a . Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020