MOGAVERO, Frank J. Of Melrose, June 25, 2019, at age 77. Beloved husband of Mary E. (MacDonald) Mogavero, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Devoted father of Timothy Mogavero & his wife Karen of Woburn, and Tami Toomey & her husband Brian of Woburn. Caring brother of Virginia Mogavero of Saugus, Constance Oloughlin of TX, Robert Mogavero & his wife Catherine of Marlborough, Richard Mogavero & his wife Irene of Haverhill, and brother-in-law of Bruce MacDonald & his late wife Beverly of San Diego, CA. Cherished grandfather of Grace Toomey and Sarah & Jason Mogavero. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of Frank during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Sunday, June 30, from 2-6pm with a special Time for Remembrance at 5:30pm. Military honors will be presented by the US Navy. Gifts in Frank's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from June 27 to June 28, 2019