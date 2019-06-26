Boston Globe Obituaries
|
FRANK J. MOGAVERO


MOGAVERO, Frank J. Of Melrose, June 25, 2019, at age 77. Beloved husband of Mary E. (MacDonald) Mogavero, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Devoted father of Timothy Mogavero & his wife Karen of Woburn, and Tami Toomey & her husband Brian of Woburn. Caring brother of Virginia Mogavero of Saugus, Constance Oloughlin of TX, Robert Mogavero & his wife Catherine of Marlborough, Richard Mogavero & his wife Irene of Haverhill, and brother-in-law of Bruce MacDonald & his late wife Beverly of San Diego, CA. Cherished grandfather of Grace Toomey and Sarah & Jason Mogavero. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to gather in honor of Frank during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Sunday, June 30, from 2-6pm with a special Time for Remembrance at 5:30pm. Military honors will be presented by the US Navy. Gifts in Frank's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from June 27 to June 28, 2019
