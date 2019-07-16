Boston Globe Obituaries
Conte Funeral Home
17 3rd Street
North Andover, MA 01845
978-681-5000
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
196 Main Street
North Andover, MA
View Map
FRANK J. PELUSO Obituary
PELUSO, Frank J. Age 95, of North Andover, MA, World War II veteran, died July 14, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Bedford, MA surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 30, 1923 in Boston to the late Salvatore and Sarafina (Mignosa) Peluso. Frank worked in the clothing industry as a Cloth Cutter. Spending a majority of his career at Classic of Boston. In addition, Frank worked as an Usher for Boston Garden. He enjoyed spending quality time with his children and grandchildren and listening to Frank Sinatra. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Virginia (Pirone) Peluso of North Andover. Beloved father of son Frank Perry, daughters Janice P. Prescott and husband George, Paula C. Obenauer and husband John E. Grandchildren Alicia J. and Nicole V., Emily Y. Obenauer and Evan Obenauer, sister of Millie Peluso, as well as several nieces and nephews. Deceased brothers Joseph, James, Vicent, Charles and Domenic, and deceased sister Lucy Santoro. Frank was also the grandfather of the late Geoffrey. Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 196 Main Street, North Andover. Burial will follow in Ridgewood Cemetery, North Andover. For online condolences please visit ww.contefuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VA Hospice, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, NH 01730.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
