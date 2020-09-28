1/1
FRANK J. SAVA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAVA, Frank J. Of Winthrop, formerly of Revere (Beachmont), age 88, September 27th. Husband of Dorothy (Dantona) Sava & the late Lorraine (Romano) Sava – mother of his children. Loving father of John Sava & his wife Mary, Frank Sava, all of Newton, Margo Paranzino of Danvers, Laureen Sava of Winthrop and the late Ann Marie Sava-Duncan. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Brother of the late Ben Sava. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Former owner of Sava's Market in East Boston. Late U.S. Navy vet. of the Korean Conflict. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, Revere. Interment on Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Frank will be forever in our thoughts and prayers. He was a unique personality and always had an amusing dialogue. Such a generous man who loved his faith and always had a nice thing to say about everybody. He will be terribly missed. Joe and Lillian Riccio.
Joey riccio
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved