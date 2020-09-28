SAVA, Frank J. Of Winthrop, formerly of Revere (Beachmont), age 88, September 27th. Husband of Dorothy (Dantona) Sava & the late Lorraine (Romano) Sava – mother of his children. Loving father of John Sava & his wife Mary, Frank Sava, all of Newton, Margo Paranzino of Danvers, Laureen Sava of Winthrop and the late Ann Marie Sava-Duncan. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Brother of the late Ben Sava. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Former owner of Sava's Market in East Boston. Late U.S. Navy vet. of the Korean Conflict. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, Revere. Interment on Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
